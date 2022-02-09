Rock out to your favorite tunes with these Anker wireless earbuds for just $40

Today you can turn it up for $30 less. Best Buy is selling the Anker Soundcore Life Note 3S wireless earbuds for $40, which is down from $70. The sale ends just before midnight on Wednesday night, Central time.

The Life Note 3S earbuds are packing 13.44mm drivers. Anker calls these drivers “oversized” and claims they supply bigger sound. We haven’t personally tested these earbuds, but reviews are largely positive. In addition to the drivers, Anker says the earbuds have BassUp Technology for added bass.

Earbuds can’t just be for music these days, they’ve also got to support a solid sound calling experience, and these ones fit the bill. They have four built-in microphones for clearer sound quality and the mics have noise reduction to filter out unnecessary sounds. Anker doesn’t provide an IP rating for these earbuds, so we’d suggest keeping them out of the rain.

In addition to the earbuds, you also get a charging case that provides an extra 35 hours of playtime when fully charged. Add 5 hours of playtime with the earbuds themselves and you get 40 hours total before having to look for a wall outlet.

Last but not least, Anker has a phone app that lets you customize the sound of these earbuds to your liking. It’s a pretty good package for only $40, but just for today.

[Today’s deal: Anker Soundcore Life Note 3S for $40 at Best Buy.]