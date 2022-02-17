Start developing and publishing your own games with this $80 bundle

The video game industry is projected to be worth over $255 billion by 2025. Got an idea for a game? Then there may never be a better time to get it to market. Which is why The Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Pack Bundle, discounted to just $79.99, should be your next step.

This package is all you’ll need to be able to develop a video game and then publish it on multiple platforms, no experience required. It features the AppGameKit Studio — a $99.99 value all on its own — that lets you create entire worlds using drag and drop assets. It also comes with GameGuru, a non-technical and fun development app, plus eleven add-on packs as well as a web course that shows you how it all works.

The software is beginner-friendly so virtually anyone can use it. And the assets it comes with are all royalty-free, which means there are no confusing legalities around their usage. Create what you want, how you want, and then publish them to start earning an income.

The Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Pack Bundle – $79.99

Prices subject to change.