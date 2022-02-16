Develop responsive websites using Bloc 4, no coding knowledge required

Almost anyone can make a website using free software. But if you want yours to look like it was developed by a professional, then you’ll need something with a bit more muscle — such as The Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle, currently discounted by 70 percent.

The Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle lets you create fully responsive websites on your Mac computer. And best of all, you don’t need to have any coding knowledge in order to use it. You just start it up and the intuitive interface walks you through the entire process, so you can get your site up and running much more quickly than you otherwise could.

Sure, there are other options out there. Blocs, however, lets you incorporate pro-level features into your site — like e-commerce pages, captchas, and social cards — which is something you can’t easily do with other types of software. At least, not without having some tech knowledge in hand. And that’s why Blocs has earned 5 out of 5 stars by users on G2 and 4.8 out of 5 on Product Hunt.

Ready to try it? Now is the perfect time. That’s because you can get Blocs 4 along with three add-ons for just $49.99. That’s a savings of over $100 off the original value.

The Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.