This discounted $350 Dell laptop packs surprisingly good specs

Dell loves offering deals on its Inspiron 15 3000, which is a bonus for anyone looking for a good travel or student laptop. For Presidents’ Day, the retailer is selling the popular laptop with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $350. That’s down from a sticker price of $569.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 features a 15.6-inch 1080p display and the CPU is a dual-core, four thread Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i3-1115G4 with a maximum boost to 3GHz. It also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. That’s not much for storage, but if you keep most of your stuff in the cloud, it shouldn’t be a problem.

Other features for this laptop include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4 out, and two USB 3.2 ports. Dell’s loaded this PC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode. You can do a one-way upgrade to regular Windows 11 Home, but it might be a good idea to keep this running in S Mode for those who don’t really need anything beyond what’s available in the Windows Store.

[Today’s deal: Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $350 at Dell.com.]