The first-generation iPad Pencil just hit its lowest price yet

If you’re looking for a stylus for doodling or annotating, then you’re in luck. Right now Amazon is selling the first-generation Apple Pencil for $77. That’s $7 higher than the all-time low and the best price we’ve seen since the summer.

We reviewed the original Apple Pencil and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars. “An all-around pleasure to use, the Apple Pencil shows what a Bluetooth stylus should be,” we said. We liked the Pencil for its easy pairing process, and excellent performance without any serious latency.

The original Apple Pencil is compatible with a wide range of iPad devices, including the third generation iPad Air, the fifth generation iPad Mini, the sixth through eighth generation iPads, the first and second generation versions of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the 10.5- and 9.7-inch iPad Pros. The issue is the connector, as newer iPads use USB-C. This doesn’t work with the old Apple Pencil.

The original Apple Pencil is a solid choice for older iPads, especially at this price. You don’t want to miss out.

[Today’s deal: First-generation Apple Pencil for $77 at Amazon.]