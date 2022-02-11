Save $50 on this ultra-luxe customizable SteelSeries mechanical keyboard

If you need faster reaction times when playing your favorite PC game, Amazon has a deal worth looking at today. Amazon is selling the SteelSeries Apex Pro mechanical keyboard for $150. That’s $25 to $50 off the usual pricing and an all-time low.

We haven’t personally tested the Apex Pro, but it’s well reviewed on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 stars. This keyboard doesn’t use Cherry MX switches like many others. Instead, it has the company’s own OmniPoint adjustable switches with an actuation point of 0.4mm to 3.6mm.

The actuation point might be significantly more sensitive than Cherry’s MX Speed Switches. If you want a keyboard that can provide different key responses for when you’re gaming versus when you’re typing, then this could be an interesting solution. The company says the switches are good for up to 100 million key presses.

The Apex Pro also has RGB lighting, dedicated multimedia controls, USB passthrough, and an “OLED smart display.” The latter feature is a special key that displays information about profiles, current music track playing, and adjusting other keyboard settings on the fly. The keyboard also comes with a detachable magnetic wrist rest.

This is a great deal, so you’ll want to act fast.

[Today’s deal: SteelSeries Apex Pro for $150 at Amazon.]