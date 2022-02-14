Save big on these Anker charging accessories, today only

Electrify your digital life with this one-day sale on Anker chargers at Amazon. This deal includes cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and more. Here are our three favorites from the sale, which ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

Today the MFi-certified Anker Portable Magnetic Charger for Apple Watch Series’ one through six is $26, which is down from $35. This dongle uses a standard USB connector to connect to your laptop, wall charger, or portable battery to charge your watch. It’s a nice little device if you don’t want to bother carrying a stock charger on your next trip.

Next up we have the Anker USB-C Surge Protector and power strip for $30, which is down from $50. This power strip has six outlets, two standard USB ports, one Type-C, and and a six-foot cable. It’s a handy little power strip for your PC or entertainment center.

Finally, there’s the Anker 623 MagGo wireless charger for $60. That’s down from $80. This wireless charger for the iPhone 12 and 13 has a magnetic platform for connecting your mobile device. If you want to view your phone while it’s charging, the platform can be adjusted up to 60-degrees. The base can also charge your wireless earbuds.

