Get this popular Amazon Fire tablet for just $110

Amazon is spreading the love with a Valentine’s Day sale on various devices. There are a number of deals worth checking out, but we really like the Fire HD 10 for $110. That’s $40 off of the usual price.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, the Fire HD 10 is a nice choice. It doesn’t have the Play Store, but if you’re willing to follow some easy instructions online (make sure you choose a respected site), you can add it quite easily. It’ll run everything you need from a tablet like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Zoom, Office, Spotify, and more. Amazon tablets also have display mode. That means it’ll show information from Alexa and essentially act as a smart display.

The tablet hardware features a 10.1-inch 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. There’s also a microSD slot that can take up to an additional 1TB of storage.

If you’ve been thinking about adding an extra tablet or two to the house, right now is an excellent time to buy.

[Today’s deal: 32GB Fire HD 10 for $110 at Amazon.]