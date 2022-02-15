Save $150 on this powerful Ecovacs robot vacuum, today only

If you’re looking for an easy way to clean up the house, Amazon can help. Today the online retailer is selling the Ecovacs Deebot T8 robot vacuum for $400, which is down from $550.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but we’ve generally liked Ecovacs gear and even gave the Deebot Ozmo N8+ an Editors’ Choice Award. The model on sale today features laser mapping and navigation. It can save maps of multiple floors and has intelligent object detection for navigating your home more efficiently. It also has the ability to mark areas of the house as no-go zones, the ability to climb over door sills that are 0.79 of an inch or less, and stair detection to avoid a tumble.

Ecovacs equipped the robovac with carpet detection and auto-boost suction to up the power when necessary. The Deebot T8 also has a mopping component that has a 240ml (8oz.) tank and can cover up to 2,000 square feet. The company says you can expect this robot vacuum to run for about 180 minutes on a single charge.

The Deebot T8 is compatible with Ecovacs’ auto-empty station, which is also on sale today for $200. That’s down from $250.

[Today’s deal: Ecovacs Deebot T8 for $400 down from $550 at Amazon.]