Protect your home with this Eufy video doorbell for $153

Looking to protect your home? Amazon is selling the Eufy Security 2K Video Doorbell for $153. That’s $47 off of the usual price.

In our review of the Eufy 2k Video Doorbell, we gave it four out of five stars. “The Eufy Security Wireless Video Doorbell delivers a great set of features, and its accompanying Homebase storage unit will eliminate the need for a cloud-storage subscription–at least for most people,” we said.

Unlike other video doorbells, Eufy doesn’t require cloud storage to store all your videos. The doorbell saves it locally by default instead. The videos are saved to the Homebase unit, which has a storage capacity of 16GB. The Homebase also has a speaker that works as a chime.

The doorbell itself has 2560-by-1920 video capture, two-way audio, and IP65 weatherproofing. That means it’s dust proof and will withstand the rain. Eufy says the doorbell has a 180-day battery life if you choose to use it without existing wiring. You can also hook it up it up to wiring between 8 and 24 volts.

This is a good doorbell at a solid price. You definitely don’t want to miss out.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security Video Doorbell for $153 at Amazon.]