Save $100 on this Acer ultrawide gaming display with FreeSync

Are graphics card prices getting you down? Don’t worry. If your GPU is powerful enough to handle 1440p, you can upgrade your gaming experience with a solid monitor. Right now, Buy Dig is selling the 34-inch Acer Nitro XV340CK 3440-by-1440 gaming monitor for $349. That’s about $100 off the MSRP and a solid price for a display of this size.

While 4K is all the rage, 1440p is an excellent resolution that hits the sweet spot between 1080p and 4K. This monitor will require a little more from your graphics card than the standard 2560-by-1440 because it’s an ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio. That extra hit means you may need to turn down the settings on some games. If you’re interested in diving deeper, we’ve got an article on benchmarks for an ultrawide monitor with the GeForce RTX 3070.

This monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate for getting those extra frames above the usual 60fps. It has FreeSync for syncing those frames with a compatible graphics card as well. The display is also packing HDR10, which may improve the image somewhat. However, with a maximum brightness of 250 nits, this display won’t provide the same quality of HDR you get from a true HDR TV.

That aside, this is an excellent monitor and right now it’s available at a very good price.

[Today’s deal: Acer Nitro XV340CK 3440-by-1440 display for $349 at BuyDig.]