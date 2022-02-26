Save $20 this week on the CASA HUB A09 9-in-1 USB-C hub

Wish your laptop had way more I/O ports than it currently has? Well, now there is an easy fix to that very common problem. Introducing the CASA HUB A09, an ingenious device that transforms a single USB-C receptacle into a variety of nine different ports. And it’s really reasonably priced too — Just $99 this week, which makes it very affordable.

Simply plug your CASA HUB A09 into any compatible macOS, iPad OS, Windows, or Chrome device. It features nine extra ports including:

One USB-C port for fast charging.

One USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port.

Two USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports.

One USB-A 2.0 port.

One VGA port.

One HDMI port.

One SD card slot.

One microSD card slot.

With all these extra ports and card slots, you can plug practically anything into your laptop which is bound to make you more productive. It features an aluminum body that reduces EM interference, it offers improved heat dissipation, and it’s plug and play. No setup is required whatsoever, which makes it an easy solution that practically anyone can take advantage of — And especially this week since it’s priced at $20 off the MSRP.

CASA HUB A09 USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 9-in-1 Hub – $99

Prices subject to change.