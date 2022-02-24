Save big on your monthly cellular bills by switching to Boost Mobile Prepaid

Cellular contracts have gotten way out of hand. Some companies, for instance, are starting to make customers sign three-year deals when they get a new device, which is simply outrageous. Want a better option? Then check out this opportunity from Boost Mobile Prepaid.

When compared to the big companies, Boost Mobile Prepaid provides services that are similar, just at a more affordable price. And you don’t have to sign any contracts either, which means it also offers you the flexibility to cancel at any time. With Boost Mobile Prepaid, you basically retain control over your cellular budget, which is something we think everyone can appreciate.

And right now is a great time to try it. That’s because we’re offering three months of Boost Mobile Prepaid for just $44.99, which works out to $15 per month. With that, you’ll get unlimited nationwide talk and text, access to 5GB of 5G/4G data per month, and a SIM card. There are no annual fees, no roaming charges, and you can even keep using your current phone number.

Just bring your own compatible unlocked GSM phone, and you’re all set. If you like saving money and don’t want to get tied down to a three-year contract, then this is an option that’s definitely worth exploring.

Boost Mobile Prepaid 3-Month Plan: Unlimited Talk & Text + 5GB 5G/4G Data/Month with SIM Card Kit – $44.99

Prices subject to change.