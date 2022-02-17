Save $50 on this lightning-fast Logitech wireless mouse and crush your competition

If you’re looking for a faster mouse for work or play, Amazon has the deal for you today. The online retailer is selling the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse for $78.17. That down from the MSRP price of $129.

We haven’t reviewed the Logitech G Pro mouse, but the features make it easy to recommend. First, it doesn’t have an exaggerated, gamer-like design. It’s a simple-looking black mouse with a unobtrusive RGB logo.

Despite the subtle aesthetics, the G Pro features a 25,600 DPI sensor. That’s a ton of sensitivity, as most gaming mice max out at 16,000 DPI. If you’re new to the world of high DPI mice, we’d recommend adjusting this mouse to something like 1,800 DPI at first and then work your way up. The G Pro also has 6 programmable buttons and it weighs a little under three ounces.

This is a fantastic deal. And, armed with a whopping 25,600 DPI, it’s an excellent tool for taking down NPC baddies or going up against other players.

[Today’s deal: Logitech G Pro wireless mouse for $78.17 at Amazon.]