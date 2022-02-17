Home / Laptops
Deal

Get this Asus Chromebook with a 1080p display for just $249

Best Buy is selling the base model of the 17.3-inch Asus Chromebook CX1 for just $120 off the MSRP.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
If you’re looking for a general use laptop, Best Buy has a good deal today. The big box retailer is selling the Asus Chromebook CX1 for $249. That’s down from the MSRP price of $369–a savings of $120.

This laptop features the a 17.3-inch screen with 1080p resolution. The processor is the dual-core Intel Celeron N4500. It also has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard eMMC storage. This is enough power for everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking e-mail, and so on.

The CX1 has Wi-Fi 6 and there’s an SD card slot if you want to add more storage. It also has two standard USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two Type-C USB 3.2 ports with support for external displays. Asus says the battery can last up to 17 hours on a single charge. That’s based on the Chromium OS power Load Test.

Chromebooks are a good option for those who just need the basics. In addition to running Chrome OS, they can also run Android apps as well as Linux desktop apps.

[Today’s deal: Asus Chromebook CX1 for $249 at Best Buy.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

