Get this Asus Chromebook with a 1080p display for just $249

If you’re looking for a general use laptop, Best Buy has a good deal today. The big box retailer is selling the Asus Chromebook CX1 for $249. That’s down from the MSRP price of $369–a savings of $120.

This laptop features the a 17.3-inch screen with 1080p resolution. The processor is the dual-core Intel Celeron N4500. It also has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard eMMC storage. This is enough power for everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking e-mail, and so on.

The CX1 has Wi-Fi 6 and there’s an SD card slot if you want to add more storage. It also has two standard USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two Type-C USB 3.2 ports with support for external displays. Asus says the battery can last up to 17 hours on a single charge. That’s based on the Chromium OS power Load Test.

Chromebooks are a good option for those who just need the basics. In addition to running Chrome OS, they can also run Android apps as well as Linux desktop apps.

[Today’s deal: Asus Chromebook CX1 for $249 at Best Buy.]