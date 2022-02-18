Save $240 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8, the best windows tablet

Are you in the market for a swanky Windows 11 tablet? Well, we’ve got the deal for you. Staples is selling the base model of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for just $860. That’s $240 cheaper than the MSRP.

When we reviewed the Surface Pro 8 in October, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The Surface Pro 8 offers an excellent upgrade to Microsoft’s tablet lineup, with superior performance, inking, and audio, with good value for the money,” we said.

This version of the Surface Pro 8 features a quad-core, eight thread Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i5-1145G7 with a maximum boost to 4.4GHz. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The display is a 13.3-inch touchscreen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2880-by-1920.

Staples is selling the Surface Pro 8 unbundled, meaning if you want a keyboard or stylus you’ll have to pick them up separately.

This is an excellent Windows 11 tablet that’ll run all the programs you need. It also has nice audio and the inking features are very good if you want to pick up a stylus.

[Today’s deal: 128GB Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $860 at Staples.]