Score this RTX 3060-infused Acer Nitro 5 laptop for just $1,000

Looking for a solid gaming laptop? Acer is selling its Nitro 5 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for $1,000. That’s $330 off of the MSRP and about $200 cheaper than you’ll find elsewhere.

We didn’t review this version of the Nitro 5, but we did review a similar version with an RTX 3070 and a 1440p display. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars. We found that the higher powered laptop offered “outstanding value among midrange laptops.”

The version of the Nitro 5 on sale features a Zen 3-based Ryzen 7 5800H with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a boost to 4.4GHz. It also has 16GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage, and a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz.

As mentioned earlier, the GPU is an RTX 3060 with 6GB of video memory. It should have no trouble pumping out 1080p frames on ultra with most AAA games.

Th Nitro 5 also features an RGB backlit keyboard, dual fans for cooling, Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet, three standard USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and HDMI out. It’s running Windows 10, but it’s eligible for an upgrade to Windows 11 when you’re ready.

This is a nice midrange gaming laptop available today at a good price.

[Today’s deal: Acer Nitro 5 with an RTX 3060 for $1000 at Acer.com.]