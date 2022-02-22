Grab an Asus Chromebook for a ridiculous $99, today only

Best Buy is at it again. Today only, the big box retailer is selling an 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook for just $99. That’s $120 off the usual price and an astounding deal all around. The deal ends just before midnight Central time on Tuesday evening.

This is a fantastic deal, but there are a few notable compromises at this price point. For starters, the screen size is small and the resolution is 1366-by-768. Many people are against buying a sub-1080p laptop, but at this price the trade-off is worth it.

The rest of the specs are your typical Chromebook parts including a dual core Intel Celeron N3350 with a boost to 2.4GHz, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. You’re also getting Wi-Fi is 802.11ac, two USB 3.2 type-C ports, one standard USB, and a microSD card slot.

This is a decent Chromebook. It may seem under-powered, but a Celeron CPU is pretty standard as far as Chromebooks go and 4GB of RAM is a good amount for general use. If you’re looking for a rugged Chromebook you can travel with, this Asus definitely fits the bill.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook for $99 at Best Buy.]