Get 1TB of speedy SSD storage with heatsink for just $153

Amazon is selling the 1TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus with heatsink bundle at its best price yet.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
It’s a great d ay to get a good amount of excellent NVMe storage at a solid price. Amazon is selling the 1TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD with heatsink for $153. That’s $27 off the usual price and the all-time low for this bundle.

In our review of the Rocket 4 Plus, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “This drive is a worthy competitor to Samsung’s 980 Pro…for the price, an excellent SSD,” we said. Our review is largely based on the 2TB model, but we also tried out the 1TB version. The 1TB SSD has a smaller cache, so writes do tend to slow down on large file writes. In our tests with a 450GB transfer, we saw the 1TB model slow down around the 350GB mark.

If you need to do file writes of that size, then this may not be the drive for you. For most users, this SSD will be more than fine. Sabrent says this drive over PCIe 4.0 has sequential read speeds of 7,000 megabytes per second and sequential writes of 6,600MB/s and our tests reflected those claims.

To get those PCIe 4.0 speeds, you’ll need one of the recent AMD or Intel CPUs that support the standard as well as a compatible motherboard.

