Level up your gaming rig with this Razer mechanical keyboard for $60

It’s a good day to upgrade your typing and gaming experience. Amazon is selling the Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma v2 for $60. That’s $80 off of the price listed on the Amazon page.

We haven’t reviewed the TE build of the Chroma v2, but Razer keyboards tend to be quite good. To get this keyboard at the sale price, you can pick between Razer’s Orange or Yellow switches. Razer uses its own switches, not the more popular Cherry MX versions. The Orange keys are supposed to be tactile and silent, which is similar to Cherry MX brown. The Yellows are linear and silent, which is closer to the Cherry MX Silent Red.

This is a “tenkeyless” keyboard, meaning there’s no number pad in order to keep it as compact as possible for easier travel. The keyboard also has RGB lighting and is compatible with Philips Hue if you want to sync your room and keyboard lighting. The keyboard also comes with a magnetic wrist rest.

If you need a keyboard for gaming at home or you’re thinking about venturing into the world of e-sports, this is a nice keyboard at a very good price with two switch types to choose from.

[Today’s deal: Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 for $60 at Amazon.]