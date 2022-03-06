This beginner-friendly Python coding bundle is just $39 this week

Interested in learning how to code? Then Python may be the perfect platform to start out with. It’s beginner-friendly, it’s still very relevant, and the training is affordable too — Especially with online courses like The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle, discounted to $39.

The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle is a web-based training package that introduces students to Python coding. It includes nine courses, each focusing on a different aspect of the platform, that will prepare students for real-world applications so they’ll be ready to embark on a career.

And since the training is delivered by Skill Success, a highly rated source for online learning that’s been featured by CNN, Mashable, and more, this is an opportunity to learn a valuable skill from the comfort of your very own home.

You’ll enjoy lifetime access to the content which means you can go at your own pace, and since the courses are web-based, there are no actual classroom sessions to attend — Which is nice, especially if you have a busy schedule.

Better still, The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle is really affordable. Each course, if purchased on its own, would cost around $199. But since we’ve packaged them all together, you’ll get a significant discount and only pay what works out to just $4.33 per course.

The Complete 2022 Python Programmer Bundle – $39

See Deal

Prices subject to change.