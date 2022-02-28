Retrieve files long after they’ve been deleted with RescueData, now just $50

All of us, at some point in time, have accidentally deleted a file. But just because you’ve deleted it and cleared your recycle bin, doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. At least, not when you have RescueData — A tool that renders any file retrievable, even when it seems gone for good.

RescueData is a retrieval app that can bring virtually any kind of file from any kind of media back from the dead. And it does this really easily too. You just select the drive you want to scan and then recover the file you need. It works with internal hard drives, SSDs, SD cards, and USB sticks. And you can use it to retrieve PDFs, Office documents, multimedia files, and even emails so it’s about as comprehensive as it gets.

And people are raving about how effective it is. RescueData has been prominently featured by the likes of Gizmodo, Engadget, and Digital Trends. And it’s extremely affordable, which only increases its value. Right now, for instance, you can get a lifetime subscription to RescueData for just $49.99, which is a savings of 88 percent off the regular price.

RescueData: Lifetime Subscription – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.