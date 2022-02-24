Save $700 on the Microsoft Surface Book 3 right now

If you’re looking for an excellent 2-in-1, Best Buy has a good deal going right now. The big box retailer is selling the 256GB Microsoft Surface Book 3 for $1,299.99. That’s $700 off the MSRP.

When we reviewed the Surface Book 3 in mid-2020, we gave it four out of five stars. ”This is Microsoft’s premier PC experience,” we said. Performance is solid thanks to its premier components. The battery life and keyboard are good as well.

This version of the Surface Book 3 is a 13.5-inch tablet with a 3,000-by-2,000 resolution. It connects to a keyboard base to function as a laptop. The processor is a quad-core, eight thread Intel “Ice Lake” Core i7-1065G7 with a boost to 3.9GHz. It also has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Microsoft has also loaded this hybrid with an Nvidia GeForce 1650 Max-Q. That GPU doesn’t have a ton of power, but you can get some respectable gameplay at high and ultra graphics settings for a number of AAA games. On medium graphics, you should be able to hit plus 60 frames per second on most titles.

Even at the sale price, this is an expensive device. However, if you want Microsoft’s premier experience for Windows, this hybrid is worth considering.

[Today’s deal: 13.5-inch Core i7, 256GB Surface Book 3 for $1,300 at Best Buy.]