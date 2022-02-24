Score the big, fast 2TB Samsung 970 Evo SSD for its lowest price yet

If you want some zippy onboard storage for your PC, you can get 2TB worth at a solid price right now. Amazon is selling the 2TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe for $200. That’s down from the most recent price of $220.

In our 2019 review of the 970 Evo Plus, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. We said it was “easily one of the better performers in the low end of the market.” Samsung claims this M.2 SSD supports sequential read speeds up to 3,500 megabytes per second and sequential writes up to 3,300MB/s. In our tests, we found that the read speeds were closer to Samsung’s claims. However, the writes were a little less impressive.

It’s unfortunate, but it should be noted that we tested the 500GB model. Firmware improvements may have positively impacted performance since we last looked at it. Regardless, this drive is still plenty speedy and will put your 2.5-inch SSD or hard drive to shame. The other advantage of this SSD is the capacity. At 2TB, it easily has enough room to function as a primary drive, making it perfect for laptops that can accept a PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive in addition to desktops.

Samsung also provides a five-year warranty or up to 600 terabytes written for the 970 Evo Plus. If you need a ton of fast storage in a small package, this drive is worth considering.

[Today’s deal: 2TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus for $200 at Amazon.]