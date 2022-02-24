The Full Nerd ep 207: Intel’s roadmap, Alder Lake P, and Newegg’s fiasco

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray go over Intel’s aggressive roadmap, its new Alder Lake P CPUs, and Newegg’s PR disaster.

The Full Nerd crew kicks off the discussion with Intel’s roadmap including its 24-core Raptor Lake CPU due later this year, and what it means for consumers. The crew then ponders the performance claims of Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake P CPUs and what it means for AMD’s Ryzen 6000 laptop CPUs.

Finally, to close out the show, the crew recounts what happens when Newegg stiffs one of the most popular YouTube channels around.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 207 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

