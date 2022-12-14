Best touchscreen laptops: Best overall, best for content creators, and more

Whether you’re a content creator or a business professional, if you’re looking for a laptop with a great touchscreen, you’ve come to the right place. Back in the days of old, it used to be something of an insurmountable task to pinpoint a laptop with a decent touchscreen. Well, those days are long past. However, with so many options out there, it can still be rather daunting. If you’re not sure where to begin, don’t sweat it. The team here at PCWorld curated a list of the best touchscreen laptops you can buy right now. How can we be so confident in our picks? We’ve had hands-on experience with every single one of them. Read on to learn more.

Updated 12/09/2022 To include the HP Spectre x360 14 as our pick for best for business and the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 as our pick for best dual display. For more about our new picks, check out the reviews below.

Also, be sure to check out our latest review of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513. With outstanding battery life and a unique 3:2 aspect ratio display, the Spin 513 is a welcome addition to the Chromebook lineup, but its performance and audio quality could be better.

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 – Best overall/best premium productivity laptop Pros Roomy 16:10 display

Thin and light yet rugged

Stellar keyboard

Quiet operation

Booming audio

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports Cons Webcam limited to 720p

Display color is a bit cool MSRP: $1,799.60 Best Prices Today: If you’re looking for a fantastic touchscreen for getting work done, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is a good option. The 14-inch 1080p IPS display is touch-enabled—albeit only on select models, so shop carefully—and has a roomy 16:10 aspect ratio. The taller display means scrolling less through long documents and whatnot. As for visuals, the screen “boasts a crisp image” and the contrast is “excellent.” In addition to the sharp images, the display also produced “bright whites and deep blacks.” In addition to the fantastic screen, the keyboard is snappy and quiet and there’s a decent array of ports. Read our full Review Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 2. Dell XPS 17 9710 – Best for content creators Pros Huge 17-inch screen in a relatively compact laptop

Powerful Intel CPU and Nvidia RTX graphics

Excellent port selection for video and image editing

Superb display Cons No USB-A port and no Gigabit Ethernet

Hybrid charging likely sacrifices a little performance MSRP: $2299.99 Best Prices Today: The Dell XPS 17 9710 is a fantastic option for content creators because of its ginormous 17-inch display and 16:10 aspect ratio. Not only is its screen touch-enabled, but it also has a 10-bit color depth and a 3840-by-2400 resolution. According to our review, the laptop isn’t as bulky as you’d think. It weighs about five pounds, which isn’t bad considering how much Dell managed to cram into this machine. As for performance, the pairing of an Intel 11-gen Core i7-11800H processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 should make quick work of any video or photo editing. Read our full Review Dell XPS 17 9710 3. HP Spectre x360 14 – Best for business Pros Stellar OLED display

Unique and rugged design

IR and fingerprint biometrics

1080p webcam with physical shutter Cons Battery life not as long as last year’s model

A bit heavy at three pounds MSRP: $1,424.99 Best Prices Today: The latest model of the HP Spectre x360 14 has a lot going for it. It has kept the solid build quality of models past and even updated and improved upon the design, making it a more attractive-looking laptop than ever. It comes with a gorgeous OLED display that will ensure you never want to return to a regular IPS LCD display again. The introduction of an OLED screen does come with a drawback in terms of battery life, but it’s still respectable compared to other 2-in-1s. The Spectre x360 14 also packs a U-series processor and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, making it ideally suited for office and productivity tasks. Read our full Review HP Spectre x360 14 4. HP Chromebook x2 11 da0023dx – Best convertible Chromebook Pros Gorgeous 2K touchscreen

Solid performance

Excellent battery life

Robust design Cons Trackpad is too sensitive at times

Light on ports MSRP: $599 Best Prices Today: If you’re looking for an affordable 2-in-1, the HP Chromebook x2 11 tics all the right boxes. It’s lightweight and portable, and the detachable keyboard and kickstand connect cleanly to the aluminum tablet. But the real star of the show here is the 11-inch 1440p touchscreen. In our review, the tester said the display was “just plain lovely.” Colors really pop and the touchscreen is super responsive and fluid. Plus, a wireless USI pen comes in the box. This is a great option for those who like to take notes or doodle. Read our full Review HP Chromebook x2 11 5. Lenovo Yoga 9i – Best 2-in-1 Pros Sturdy and sleek all-metal chassis

Long battery life

Impressive audio output

Comfortable keyboard Cons 16:9 screen feels cramped

Included stylus is too skinny

Undersized touchpad

Limited ports all on left side Best Prices Today: The Lenovo Yoga 9i has a lot to offer. It features a vibrant display, an all-metal chassis, and long battery life. The 14-inch 1080p touch display is bright at 400 nits and, according to our review, “colors appeared accurate and vibrant.” However, the tester disliked the 16:9 aspect ratio, as he felt it was too wide for productivity work. Generally speaking, taller displays are better for general use or working with long documents. That said, the wider 16:9 is perfectly suitable for watching your favorite flicks. If the aspect ratio doesn’t bother you too much, the Yoga 9i is a solid option. Read our full Review Lenovo Yoga 9i 6. Dell Inspiron 16 – Best battery life Pros Roomy 16-inch 16:10 display

Long battery life

Competitive application performance

Comfortable keyboard and huge touchpad

Quad speakers pump up the jams Cons Lone GPU upgrade is lackluster

Can’t go bigger than 512GB SSD

Large screen can feel awkward in tablet mode MSRP: $1,249.99 Best Prices Today: Need a touchscreen laptop that’ll run as long as the Energizer Bunny? Look no further than the Dell Inspiron 16. When we ran our battery benchmark, which runs a laptop through a series of tasks and videos until the battery dies, the Inspiron 16 lasted a marathon 16.5 hours on a single charge. That’s almost two full work days—or a really long Netflix binge. That large battery does make it a bit heavy, weighing in at 4.7 pounds, which is a more than some other 2-in-1s. The specs aren’t bad either, sporting an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s powerful enough for multitasking, media editing, and more. The 16-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and it also comes with a surprisingly robust quad speaker system. For ports, you’re getting two USB Type-C, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1 HDMI, one SD card reader, and one 3.5mm audio jack. Read our full Review Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 7. Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED – Best dual display Pros Stunning primary display and easy to see secondary display

Excellent I/O options and wireless connectivity

CPU / GPU power meets the needs of content creators Cons The battery life is lacking for a productivity laptop

The trackpad is small and awkwardly placed

Rear orientated ports can be hard to reach MSRP: $2,000 Best Prices Today: If you’re look for something a bit different, look no further than the Asus Zenbook Pro 14. It packs decent firepower with a Core i7 processor, RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD. It also has a 14.5-inch 4K touch touch OLED main panel. But the truly intriguing feature is the secondary 12.7-inch 2880×864 screen located right above the keyboard. It is recognized as a second monitor and you can use it with all kinds of helpful tasks, such as setting it up as a trackpad or displaying a panel of touch controls for some Adobe apps. The only real drawback is the mediocre battery life, which means you’ll likely need to carry around a charging cable while on the go. Despite this, the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a well-tuned productivity machine complete with two high-quality and useful displays. Read our full Review Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

How we tested

The PCWorld team puts each and every Windows laptop through a series of benchmarks that test GPU and CPU performance, battery life, and so on. The idea is to push the laptop to its limits and then compare it against others we’ve tested. Chromebooks, on the other hand, go through a series of web-based tests. It wouldn’t be fair or possible to run the same kinds of tests on a Chromebook, as they’re Chrome OS-based machines. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of each test and the reasons why we run them.

Windows laptops

PCMark 10 : PCMark 10 is how we determine how well the laptop handles lighter tasks like web browsing, word processing, spreadsheets, and so on.

: PCMark 10 is how we determine how well the laptop handles lighter tasks like web browsing, word processing, spreadsheets, and so on. HandBrake : HandBrake is more intensive than PCMark 10. It basically measures how long a laptop’s CPU takes to encode a beefy 30GB file.

: HandBrake is more intensive than PCMark 10. It basically measures how long a laptop’s CPU takes to encode a beefy 30GB file. Cinebench : Cinebench is a brief stress test of the CPU cores. It does this by rendering a 2D scene over a short period of time.

: Cinebench is a brief stress test of the CPU cores. It does this by rendering a 2D scene over a short period of time. 3DMark : 3DMark checks if 3D performance remains consistent over time by running graphic-intensive clips.

: 3DMark checks if 3D performance remains consistent over time by running graphic-intensive clips. Video rundown test: To gauge battery life, we loop a 4K video using Windows 10’s Movies & TV app until the laptop dies.

Chromebooks

CrXPRT 2 : The CrXPRT 2 benchmark tests a Chromebook’s battery life.

: The CrXPRT 2 benchmark tests a Chromebook’s battery life. Speedometer 2.0 : This test determines a Chromebook’s web browser performance. It simulates this by adding, completing, and removing a to-do list.

: This test determines a Chromebook’s web browser performance. It simulates this by adding, completing, and removing a to-do list. Basemark Web 3.0 : This benchmark gauges how well a Chromebook can handle web-based applications.

: This benchmark gauges how well a Chromebook can handle web-based applications. Kraken 1.1 : Kraken 1.1 is a JavaScript performance benchmark.

: Kraken 1.1 is a JavaScript performance benchmark. Jetstream 2: Jetstream 2 is a combination of WebAssembly and JavaScript benchmarks. This is a way to gauge how well a Chromebook runs advanced workloads.

What to look for in a touchscreen laptop

Ah, here we are at the billion dollar question. Do you spring for a basic Chromebook or go for a Windows laptop with more features? Well, it really depends on your personal lifestyle and what you plan on using your laptop for. For example, Chromebooks are a great low cost option for those who just want the basics. I use a Chromebook as my primary work laptop, as it has everything I need for both editing and writing. If you travel a bunch for work, it’s probably a good idea to invest in a laptop with solid battery life. If you’re still unsure, don’t sweat it. I’ve put together a list of quick tips below.