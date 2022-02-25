This blazing-fast Dell monitor with FreeSync is on sale for $170

If you’re looking to make the jump to a high refresh rate monitor, today is your day to get started. Dell is selling a 24-inch gaming monitor for $170. That’s $130 off the usual price of $300.

Dell’s S2421HGF is a 1080p TN display with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond. A TN panel usually has excellent response times, but they have a narrower viewing angle and the colors aren’t as vibrant on an IPS display. Nevertheless, some people prefer TN because of the lower response time.

This monitor has FreeSync to sync up refresh rates with any graphics card that supports AMD’s variable refresh rate standard. All modern AMD Radeon cards do and Nvidia’s GeForce cards do as well. It also has a max brightness of 350 nits and with the stand the monitor can tilt between -5 to 21 degrees. For ports, there’s two HDMI and one DisplayPort. The max refresh rate is supported over both HDMI and DisplayPort.

This is a great choice for anyone who’s looking to five a high refresh rate monitor a try.

[Today’s deal: Dell S2421HGF for $170 at Dell.com.]