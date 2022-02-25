Keep your fitness journey simple with Wyze’s $20 smart scale

If you want a scale that explains in excruciating detail why you shouldn’t have had that bucket of ice cream last night, we’ve got the deal for you. Amazon is selling the Wyze Smart Scale S for just $20.38. That’s $6.60 off the usual price. You’d probably spend about $20 on most dumb scales, so why not get a scale for the same price that hooks up to your smartphone?

The Wyze Smart Scale S claims the ability to track a whole host of health metrics including body weight, lean body mass, metabolic age, body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, body water percentage, protein levels, basal metabolic rate, BMI, visceral fat, and heart rate. We haven’t personally tested Wyze’s scale, so we can’t say for sure how accurate is. The scale uses a variety of sensors such as biometric impedance analysis (BIA) to measure things like body fat percentage–some smart watches also use this method.

The scale comes with a 3.5-inch display and it can handle up to 400 pounds at one time. It can also synchronize its data with fitness apps such as Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit.

If you’re into tracking body metrics, it’s a good day to pick-up this scale.

[Today’s deal: Wyze Smart Scale S for $20.38 at Amazon.]