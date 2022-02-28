Lenovo unveils a swanky new lineup of ThinkPads, IdeaPads, and more

Lenovo unveiled its newest lineup of ThinkPads, IdeaPads, Chromebooks, and much more during MWC on Monday. From fanless designs to the latest 12th-gen Intel Core processors, the reveal of lighter and more powerful laptops is positively titillating. While Lenovo announced an absolute avalanche of brand spanking new products, we selected some of the most exciting or head-turning notebooks to highlight. Read on to learn more.

ThinkPads

Lenovo

ThinkPads are known for their ultra-comfortable keyboards and security features. In fact, they’re widely regarded as go-to laptops among business professionals. Lenovo’s latest lineup of ThinkPads continues to impress with their cushion-like keyboards, fanless designs, and much more. While Lenovo is serving up a bunch of delectable morsels in terms of new ThinkPad options—including new ThinkPad T14, T16, and X1 Extreme models with the latest Intel and AMD processors—the ThinkPad X13s really catches our eye.

As you can see in the image above, the X13s doesn’t stray much from the typical ThinkPad aesthetic, but Lenovo claims it’s one of the first laptops powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform. In other words, battery life should be much more efficient. This is a good thing if you tend to work late into the night. In fact, Lenovo says it has up to 28 hours of battery life. That’s bonkers. It’s a fanless design as well, which means it should be silent when running. Snapdragon chips have struggled to make inroads on the PC, but Qualcomm says the 8cx Gen 3 should offer up to 85 percent more performance than its predecessor.

The coolest part about this laptop is that its made of recycled materials. The top and bottom cover contain 90 percent recycled magnesium and there’s 97 percent PCC plastic in the PCB cover and battery frame. We definitely appreciate Lenovo’s commitment to a healthier environment.

Pricing & availability

The ThinkPad X13s has a starting price of $1099 and will become available in May 2022.

IdeaPads

Lenovo

IdeaPads are great to travel with thanks to their lightweight form factor and 360-degree hinge. They’re also awesome machines for artists and note takers because of their vibrant touchscreen displays. Well, Lenovo’s latest lineup of IdeaPads are lighter and more powerful than ever. While there are quite a few laptops in this category that tickled our fancy, we are most impressed by the IdeaPad Flex 5i, which is powered by either the latest 12th-gen Intel Core chips or rival AMD processors. Now, let’s go over some of the finer details.

The screen sizes come in either 15- or 16-inches and there’s even going to be an OLED option, along with an optional E-color pen. The display goes up to 2880×1800 resolution with an aspect ratio of 16:10, and Lenovo claims they’re capable of up to 400 nits of brightness. You can also get up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of of PCIe SSD storage. As for connectivity options, the Flex 5i features USB Type-C (3.2) and Thunderbolt 4 support. Color options include cloud grey, storm blue, and storm grey.

Pricing & availability

The 14-inch IdeaPad Flex 5i with an Intel processor has a starting price of $619.99 and will become available in May 2022.

The 14-inch IdeaPad Flex 5i with an AMD processor has a starting price $689.99 and will become available in May 2022.

The 16-inch version with an Intel processor will cost you $899.99 with an Intel processor has a starting price of $899.99 and will become available in May 2022.

The 16-inch version with an AMD processor has a starting price of $749.99 and will become available in May 2022.

Chromebooks

Lenovo

Chromebooks are good options for those looking for the basics. They’re affordable machines designed for general use. Plus, they tend to have phenomenal battery life. However, some folks may associate Chromebooks with cheap builds. That’s just not the case here. Lenovo really puts the P in premium with its latest lineup of swanky Chromebooks. While Lenovo unveiled several different models at MWC 2022, the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook really stood out from the pack thanks to its versatile design.

The IdeaPad Duet 3 is thin and lightweight, making it a capable travel companion. You can detach the keyboard and use the tablet by itself or pop open the kickstand on the back for binge watching your favorite Netflix series. The 11-inch, 2K, touch-enabled display features super skinny bezels and stylus support. Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. You can also get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of eMMC storage. As for color options, it’s available in either misty blue or storm grey.

Pricing & availability