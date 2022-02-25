Adobe’s Creative Cloud Express Turns Creators into Designers

Creative professionals have had access to Adobe’s suite of applications in the digital photography, video and illustration sectors for more than three decades. Over that time, digital creative tools have expanded and now everyone can creatively express themselves through social media, blogs, video sharing and more.

However, not everyone has the time, resources and design skills to make their content stand out. In many cases, they need a simple tool to do a simple task, or a starting point with templates and other ideas to get their creative juices flowing.

Adobe’s new Creative Cloud Express service aims to serve creators who want to make standout social graphics, flyers, logos or better images — without spending significant hours or money to get there. With more than 54,000 templates to choose from, creators will be inspired to make content that better engages with their audience.

Easy-to-use tools help remove backgrounds from a photo, animate text, resize images or convert to JPG or PNG formats. For video files, users can quickly trim, convert to GIF or MP4 format, crop, or change the speed. Creative Cloud Express even lets you quickly reverse a video at the push of a button. Files can be converted to or from PDF, as well as organizing pages, editing text and images, or combining files.

Adobe offers ideas and templates within Creative Cloud Express that helps users easily create:

Logos

Banners (social media, websites, emails)

Instagram stories and posts

Flyers, advertisements and business cards

YouTube channel art and thumbnail images

Facebook and other social media cover images

Book covers, album covers and restaurant menus

Resumes, invitations and greeting cards

Adobe Creative Cloud Express can be accessed for free, which includes basic tools, access to up to 1 million Adobe Stock images, thousands of templates, and dozens of Adobe fonts. A Creative Cloud Express membership ($9.99 per month or $99.99 prepaid annually) adds more benefits, such as access to more than 175 million royalty-free photos from Adobe Stock, premium templates and designs, additional Adobe fonts, and premium features in Premiere Rush (desktop and mobile), Photoshop Express, Spark Video and Spark Page mobile apps.

While the free version includes 2 GB of cloud storage, moving to Premium gives users 100 GB of cloud storage, access to an Adobe Portfolio, and the ability to manage and share templates and assets through Creative Cloud libraries.

Creative professionals who already subscribe to Adobe Creative Cloud can, in most cases, also access Creative Cloud Express as part of their membership. They may find the applications and tools valuable for quick content work, such as one-click access to remove the background from a photo, or quick cropping or file conversion of an image.

Get creative! Discover more about Adobe Creative Cloud Express by clicking here.