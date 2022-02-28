Save $250 on this powerful Lenovo laptop with AMD graphics

If you’re looking to save big on a capable productivity laptop, today is your day. Amazon is selling the Lenovo Flex 5 laptop for just $599.99. That’s a savings of $250. Not only is the Flex 5 a 2-in-1 laptop, but the 14-inch 1080p IPS display is also touch-enabled. In other words, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

Inside, you’ll find a Ryzen 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon graphics. The CPU has six processor cores. This laptop also packs 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. As for ports, there’s a power port, an HDMI 1.4b out, an audio jack, one USB Type-C, and two 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A. That’s a pretty diverse port selection that will give you plenty of connectivity.

Let’s talk about the form factor. Convertible laptops often make capable traveling companions. Since there’s a 360-degree hinge on the Flex, you can swing the screen around and use it like a tablet or prop it up like a tent for watching your favorite shows on Netflix. Plus, there’s even a fingerprint scanner and a privacy shutter for the webcam. The additional security features are a nice touch.

If you’re in the market for a powerful convertible laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a fantastic option. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this opportunity.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Flex 5 for $599.99 at Amazon]