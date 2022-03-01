File your taxes on time with H&R Block Deluxe and State for $33

It’s already March and before you know it, it’ll be time to send in that income tax deferral form at the last minute. Instead of going down that well-worn path, let this year’s tax season be different. For 2022, get your taxes done on time, and for a good price. Right now, Amazon is selling H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2022 for $32.89. We’ve seen this package go lower than that before, but this is still a good price and much better than the $45 MSRP.

H&R Block’s Deluxe + State package is a digital download that makes it easy to file your federal and state income tax forms. (A Mac download is also available.) This package includes reporting assistance for various income streams including investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement. You’ll find guidance on maxing deductions for mortgage interest and real estate tax as well. There’s also an accuracy check to make sure everything is ship-shape before you file; however, it appears this feature will cost you a little extra.

The package allows for five free federal e-files and unlimited file preparation and printing. It also supports one state program per user, but e-file costs an extra $19.95 (state e-file is not available in New Hampshire).

There are some caveats, but if you need a solid, time-tested program for filing your taxes, H&R Block can get the job done at a good price. Plus, if you choose to receive your federal tax refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, you can get an extra three percent bonus.

[Today’s deal: H&R Block Deluxe & State for $32.89 at Amazon.]