This Excel certification training bundle is on sale this week for $39

Microsoft Excel is the most prolific spreadsheet software in the world. It’s been that way since the 1980s and likely will continue to be for years to come. It should come as no surprise, then, that possessing expert knowledge with it is as practical as ever.

Which is why The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is so noteworthy. It offers all the education required to turn virtually anyone — even a complete beginner — into a proficient Excel master but does so with flexibility not found with other training models. And it’s all offered at just $39, which means that virtually anyone can afford it.

In all, you’ll enjoy lifetime access to eight courses that introduce you to everything from the fundamentals of Excel all the way through to the most advanced concepts. And each course is facilitated by respected and highly rated Excel experts like Chris Dutton and Kyle Pew, so you’ll be learning these skills from people who actually know their stuff.

In today’s competitive job marketplace, you need every advantage. And since almost every job out there requires at least a working knowledge of Excel, this is maybe the most vital piece of training you can get.

The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle – $39

See Deal

Prices subject to change.