The PC Transfer Kit Bundle, on sale for $35, makes PC upgrades super easy

Upgrading to a new PC? Then your work is cut out for you. That’s because migrating apps and files from an old computer to a new one is rarely a simple task, so we’ve put together the PC Transfer Kit Bundle and made it available at an affordable price.

The PC Transfer Kit Bundle includes non-expiring licenses to three apps: PCmover Professional, DiskImage, and SafeImage. Combined, they simplify the process of data transfer so users can save time and get up and running much more quickly.

So, what does each app do? PCmover Pro, which has earned a 4 out of 5-star user rating on Amazon, simplifies data migration. Done manually, this task would take hours. With PCmover Pro, though, you can get it done completely in a fraction of the time.

Then, with DiskImage, you can create a backup of your file system to protect against data loss, and with SafeImage, completely erase data from your old PC so you can safely get rid of it. The PC Transfer Kit Bundle is a must-have item for any PC owner and since it’s discounted to just $34.99, virtually anyone can afford it.

PC Transfer Kit Bundle feat. PCmover Professional, DiskImage, & SafeErase – $34.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.