Protect your home with this Eufy camera for $40

Today, you can get an excellent indoor security camera for an awesome price. Amazon is selling the Eufy Security Solo P24 indoor security camera for $39.19. That’s much better than the $52 it usually sells for. In order to get the deal, you have to clip the $5 off coupon underneath the price on the product page.

In our review of the Eufy P24 camera, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. “The Indoor Cam 2K Pan and Tilt…offers a raft of security features for an unbeatable price,” we said.

This camera features 2K resolution video capture (1080p with HomeKit), two-way audio, and Wi-Fi. It can also pan-and-tilt with motion tracking. The P24 supports integration with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

The camera pans 360-degrees horizontally and the tilt goes up to 96 degrees vertically. This feature can give you a good view of an entire room. In our experience, however, we found that it’s best suited to larger rooms where you can really take advantage of its coverage. The camera also has “tack-sharp resolution” and the intelligent alerts are very good.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security Solo P24 indoor camera for $39.19 at Amazon.]