Connect and communicate with clients much more simply with Linkypage

If you conduct business online, chances are good that you market your company on a growing number of social media channels. Which is great for building an audience, but not so great when it comes to simplicity. Looking for an easy solution? Then you need to try Linkypage.

Linkypage provides a simple but effective way to reach your web-based audience. It’s a platform that allows you to put all of your social media channels, instant messengers, web addresses, and more in one place so all of your content is easy to find. It also offers the added benefit of allowing you to drive traffic appropriately, so each of your channels will wind up doing the job that it was designed to do.

Best of all, Linkypage is really easy to set up and deploy, so virtually anyone can use it. And since it works with all web browsers, there are no compatibility issues either. If it’s simplicity you want, then Linkypage is an obvious choice — and particularly right now since you can get a Pro Lifetime Subscription for only $39.99, a savings of hundreds off the regular price.

Linkypage: Pro Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.