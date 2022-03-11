Marketing videos are easier to navigate and more effective with VidTags

Books have chapters to make information easier to find. But video doesn’t offer that luxury. You either have to watch the whole thing or move the slider and hope you land on the part you’re looking for. Which is why VidTags was created and why, if you engage in video marketing, it’s a must-have.

VidTags is an AI-powered platform that puts chapter stops into your video and audio files, thereby rendering specific components easier to find. It transcribes your content into written form, it includes a search algorithm, and it can even translate the audio in 35 different languages so your videos appeal to a wider audience. And it works, which is why it’s received a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5-star rating by users on AppSumo.

With a lifetime subscription, you’ll receive 100GB of storage so you can keep a huge number of video and audio files. And it’s easy to use too. You can even upload videos directly from your social channels, so the process is about as simple as can be.

