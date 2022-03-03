Make your photos sparkle with Adobe Photoshop for just $56, today only

If you’re looking to bump up your photo editing game, today you can do it for under $60. Amazon is selling Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 for $56, which is down from the usual $100. That’s a great deal for Adobe’s latest photo editing package. The deal expires just before midnight on Thursday evening, Pacific time.

This year’s edition of Elements was released in October. Some of the new features include the ability to add moving overlays to your photos such as snowflakes. You can also warp photos to fit into various shapes like a reflection in a pair of sunglasses.

If you have a picture of a furry friend that would look better with a few touch-ups, Elements 2022 has tools to do just that. You can adjust color and lighting, refine fur edges, remove collars, and more.

You can also expand the landscape of a photo and reposition the subject thanks to Adobe’s “Content-Aware” fill technology.

As with other versions of Elements, there’s some additional niceties such as new photo filters and more slideshow styles. This is an excellent package, especially those who find full Photoshop to be overwhelming.

[Today’s deal: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 for $56 at Amazon.]