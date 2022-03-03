Discover your body’s secrets with this 24-hour deal on 23andMe’s Health DNA kit

If you want to know about your risk for various diseases, Amazon has the deal for you. The online retailer is selling 23andMe Health Service for $99. That’s $50 off the usual price. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Thursday.

This version of 23andMe genetic testing tells you genetic facts about your health. It will include things like health predisposition to diseases like Type 2 diabetes, late-onset Alzheimer’s, and celiac. It also has carrier status reports, which allows you to see if your genetic profile is carrying the potential for diseases that can be passed down to descendants such as cystic fibrosis or Tay-Sachs disease. There’s also Pharmacogenetics reports that tell you how your body may react to certain medications based on your genetics. Before purchasing this package, 23andMe encourages folks to check out its Test Info web page.

But it’s not all serious and sombre. There’s also a wellness report that will detail genetic tendencies like muscle composition, alcohol flush reaction, and body weight.

Overall, this package includes more than 65 health reports and it’s eligible as an FSA and HSA expense.

