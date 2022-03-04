Save $50 on Amazon’s kid-friendly Kindle e-readers, today only

Amazon makes child-friendly versions of its popular Kindle e-readers, and today only, you can get them for a whole lot less than usual. The regular Kindle Kids is $60 down from $110, and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is $110 instead of $160. Both Kindle devices are at their all-time low prices. The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Friday evening.

So what’s the difference between a regular Kindle and Kindle Kids? First, the Kindles come with a one year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, a service that gives you unlimited access to a selection of books. After the first year, the subscription automatically renews on a month-to-month basis for $3.

These Kindles also get a cover that appeals to kids, and come with a two-year worry free guarantee in case they don’t stand up to the punishment kids can dole out.

Other than that they are the same latest editions of the Kindles you know and love. The standard Kindle features a 6-inch display with built-in light and 167 pixels per inch and holds 8GB worth of books and documents. The Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch display at 300ppi, a backlit screen, and it’s waterproof.

If you have a junior reader in your life, this Kindle makes an excellent gift.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Kindle for Kids devices.]