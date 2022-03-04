This $160 Roomba will vacuum you home for you

Today you can give an abandoned robot vacuum a second shot at a home. Woot, via parent Amazon, is selling a refurbished iRobot Roomba E6 for $160. That’s down from the usual $200 to $220. This deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Friday evening.

This product is refurbished or renewed in Amazon’s parlance, meaning it was sold brand new but was returned due to some defect. It was then repaired and repackaged to be resold as a refurbished product. Pre-owned products come with a 90-day guarantee and the company promises there will be no visible imperfections on the device when held at arm’s length. The battery is also supposed to be more than 80 percent of the capacity of a new vacuum.

The Roomba E6 features Wi-Fi for remote control via the iRobot mobile app. The app can also schedule cleanings for you. The vacuum integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, has a 90-minute run time, and is good at picking up pet hair and other debris.

[Today’s deal: Refurbished iRobot Roomba E6 for $160 at Amazon.]