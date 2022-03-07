Save up to 40% on HyperX keyboards and headsets, today only

It’s a good day to improve your gaming peripherals on the cheap. Amazon dropped the price of select HyperX gear including keyboards, headsets, and microphones. This deal lasts until midnight Monday night Pacific time. Here are our two top picks from sale:

First up, we’ve got the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headset for $90. That’s a savings of $50.

In our review of the Cloud Flight, we gave it four out of five stars back when it was in the $150 price range. “It looks good, sounds great, and feels excellent,” we said. This headset features up to 30 hours of battery life, detachable microphone with noise cancelling, and memory foam for added comfort for those marathon gaming sessions.

Next up is the HyperX Alloy Origins tenkeyless mechanical keyboard for $70. That’s down from $90. There’s also a non-tenkeyless build of this keyboard on sale today for $90. The non-tenkeyless version is available for a relatively good price. When we reviewed this keyboard, we gave it four out of five stars. It features HyperX’s Aqua switches, RGB lighting, aluminum chassis, and onboard memory profiles.

If you need a new keyboard or headset, this one-day sale is worth a look.

[Today’s sale: One-day sale on HyperX gear at Amazon.]