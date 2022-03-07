This fully loaded, ultra-portable Acer laptop is a steal at $500 off

It’s a good day to get a premium laptop at a solid price. B&H Photo and Video is selling the Acer Swift 5 with 1TB of storage for $800. That’s $500 off the MSRP. The deal ends just before midnight Eastern time on Monday.

This would make an excellent workhorse laptop, as it comes with a whopping 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. It should have no trouble cracking open a weighty Excel spreadsheet, doing some intermediate photo editing, displaying presentations, and whatever else you need this laptop to do short of hardcore video editing.

This version of the Swift 5 comes in gold only. It features a 14-inch 1080p IPS touch display with a maximum brightness of 240 nits and 100 percent fidelity with sRGB. The processor is a quad-core, eight thread 2.8GHz Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i7-1165G7. It also has onboard Iris Xe graphics.

With Iris Xe graphics, you should be able to get some gaming action out of this laptop as well. It won’t be anything amazing, but if you don’t mind playing something like The Witcher 3 on low to medium 720p, you can get a few hours of casual play out of it.

Overall, this is a nice everyday machine. Between the touch-enabled screen and the massive amount of storage, you’re getting a lot of bang for your bucks. It’s not a convertible laptop, though, so we’d advise against trying to bend the screen backwards.

[Today’s deal: Acer Swift 5 in gold for $800 at B&H Photo and Video.]