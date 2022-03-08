Home / Gaming
Attention, streamers! Elgato’s Stream Deck is dirt cheap right now

The Elgato Stream deck is an excellent tool for streaming your games to Twitch and YouTube.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
If you’re looking to get into streaming, you can get a solid deal on an excellent device right now. Amazon is selling the original Elgato Stream Deck for $128.43. The original Steam Deck’s been dropping in price lately, but it wasn’t that long ago this device was closer to $150. This is the best price Amazon’s had since the holidays.

The Elgato Stream Deck features 15 customizable LCD keys and an adjustable stand. The idea is to create shortcuts for various actions such as launching an animation overlay, graphics, and lower thirds. The buttons can also be used for switching scenes, adjusting the audio, and more. This device also integrates with all the major services and stream software including OBS, Twitch, XSplit, and YouTube.

When we reviewed the Stream Deck way back in 2019, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. “The Stream Deck is an excellent piece of hardware—attractive, simple to use, and makes streaming (or even recording game video) much less arduous,” we said.

If you want to up your streaming effects, then this is the device to get.

[Today’s deal: Elgato Stream Deck for $128.43 at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

