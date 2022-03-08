Home
Blanket your home in Wi-Fi with Amazon’s Eero mesh routers for $195

Amazon's knocked $84 off the price of this Eero 6 three-pack.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
Three white, sloped Eero 6 Wi-Fi mesh network devices.
Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your home network for under $200, we’ve got an excellent deal for you. Amazon is selling a three-pack of its Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system for $195. That’s $84 off the usual price.

Mesh Wi-Fi is cool because it creates a single network over a large area and blankets it with a wireless signal. Amazon says the Eero 6 covers up to 5,000 square feet and can support more than 75 devices at once. It’s also a Wi-Fi 6 system and, according to the popular online retailer, it supports speeds of up to 500 megabits per second (Mbps).

Amazon built a Zigbee smart home hub into the Eero 6 system, which makes it easy to integrate with compatible smart home gear. Alexa isn’t built-in, but if you have an Alexa device such an Echo, you can use it to control your Zigbee stuff via the Eero network.

The three-pack includes one base router and two Eero 6 extenders. The router has two Gigabit ports on the back while the extenders do not.

If 5,000 square feet is enough to cover your home, then this system is well worth a look.

[Today’s deal: Three-pack Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system for $195 at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

