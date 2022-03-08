News

Get over 500 PC games for $10 in Itch.io’s bundle for Ukrainian charity

Itch.io's Bundle for Ukraine has over $6500 worth of games and other media, with 100% of donations going to help the Ukrainian people.
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld
Itch.io Ukraine game bundle
Itch.io

If you’re looking for a fast way to increase your PC game library, and help out the people of Ukraine at the same time, you simply must check out the latest fame bundle over at Itch.io. The service has put together a collection of 991 indie games and other media, all available with a single purchase of $10. The best part: 100 percent of the proceeds go to two charities directly helping Ukrainian war victims and refugees.

Itch.io is a growing platform for independent game publishing, and it’s swiftly shedding its previous reputation for tiny experimental freebies. Just perusing the first few pages of this massive collection, I can see several games I’ve personally played that are worth $10 on their own: Superhot, Crosscode, Celeste, Jotun, Sky Rogue, Super Hexagon, and Sundered, among others. And with hundreds more titles to check out, it’s possible you could spend literally years going through them all.

Take note that not all 991 items are PC games: the collection also includes tabletop RPG rulesets, soundtracks, books, comics, and creation tools like typefaces. The total retail value of the package is an astonishing $6539 — there aren’t any freebie fillers in the collection. You can gift the collection to others or donate more, if you’re feeling generous. Even if you’re only looking for the games, the bundle still represents years and years worth of content. All of it is presented DRM-free, downloadable via your Itch.io account.

Proceeds are split between International Medical Corps, currently providing direct medical aid to the people of Ukraine, and Voices of Children, an organization that aids children experiencing displacement and PTSD. Both are helping Ukrainian citizens affected by the Russian invasion.

Staff Writer

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

