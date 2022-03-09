Click faster with this HyperX gaming mouse for $30

Looking to speed up your mouse performance? Well, today we’ve got the deal for you. Amazon is selling the HyperX Pulsefire Haste for $30. That’s down from $50 and an all-time low. This mouse does have a certain gamer aesthetic to it, but if you don’t mind the look, then this a good peripheral.

The Pulsefire Haste is your typical gamerific mouse. It features a 16,000 DPI sensor, which you can adjust on the fly. 16,000 DPI is great if you’re an esports super hero, but for us commoners, try zooming around at 1,800 and work your way up slowly. If you’re not used to a high performance mouse, the sensitivity can be quite surprising.

This mouse also has RGB lighting, but only under the scroll wheel. Given this mouse’s honeycomb shell, however, the light will likely radiate around the rest of the device depending on ambient lighting conditions. It also weighs 59 grams and there are six programmable buttons. HyperX also offers its own desktop software, which is called Ngenuity. This software allows you to customize the lighting and button actions to your liking. If you don’t like the grip of the mouse, grip tape is included for added comfort.

This is a nice looking mouse and right now it’s available at a solid price.

[Today’s deal: HyperX Pulsefire Haste for $30 at Amazon.]