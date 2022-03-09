Grab a 32GB Samsung tablet for just $180

Laptops and desktops are wonderful and smartphones are indispensable. However, a tablet is still a helpful device to have around the house. They’re especially good for those times when you need an extra screen for Zoom calls, entertainment sessions, and so on.

Right now, there’s a great deal on an excellent tablet. Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 32GB of storage for $180. That’s $20 off of the most recent price. It’s also way down from the $230 sticker price.

This Android tablet has a 10.5-inch display with 1200-by-1920 resolution at 216 pixels per inch. It has 32GB of storage and a microSD slot that can take cards up to 1TB. There’s also a 7,040mAh battery, which should provide plenty of juice on a single charge.

This device uses Samsung’s One UI 3, which is a relatively light overlay on the Android 11 operating system. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric sign-in, 802.11ac Wi-FI ,and Bluetooth 5.

If you’re an Android fan who needs an extra screen around the house, this tablet will fit the bill nicely.

[Today’s deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $180 at Amazon.]