The best laptops for live streaming: Best overall, most portable, and more

PC gaming isn’t just an everyday hobby anymore. In fact, if you play your cards right, it can evolve into a proper business. Nowadays you can live stream your gameplay to thousands or hundreds of thousands of fans. If you’re interested in becoming the next Twitch mega-star, listen up. We rounded up the best laptops for streaming available today.

Not only do these picks deliver zippy GPU and CPU performance, but some of them are light enough to travel with. We’ve also kept various budgets in mind. So, whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re in a position to shell out some extra cash, these laptops span a wide range of prices. Read on to learn more.

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 – Best overall MSRP: $2,200 (base unit) up to $3,700 (review unit) Best Prices Today: The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is a streamer’s ultimate dream. This laptop features lightning-fast GPU and CPU performance plus a stunning 17.3-inch 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rugged all-metal chassis, six speaker sound system, and customizable keyboard really adds to the premium experience as well. However, you’re going to pay out the nose for it. If you’ve got a flexible budget and you won’t settle for anything other than the best of the best, the Zephyrus S17 is truly the bees knees. Read our full Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 review 2. ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) – Most portable MSRP: $1650 (base price) | $2500 (Radeon RX 6800S, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM) Best Prices Today: The ROG Zephyrus G14 is both lightweight and powerful. It weighs just a little over three pounds, which makes it a capable traveling laptop. Thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX6800S GPU, you can expect strong performance as well. The only weakness is the keyboard, which our tester describes as “meh.” It feels a little mushy and the backlighting is rather unimpressive. That said, if you’re in the market for a portable laptop that delivers zippy performance, the Zephyrus G14 is a great pick. Read our full ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) review 3. XPG Xenia 15 KC MSRP: 1999 Best Prices Today: When it comes to gaming laptops, many, if not most, of them are pretty bulky and heavy, often tipping the scales at five or six pounds. Well, that’s not the case with the XPG Xenia 15 KC. It weighs a little over four pounds, which is fairly lightweight for a laptop that’s capable of delivering respectable gaming and streaming performance. Plus, it runs very quiet. According to our review, it “rarely makes noise under normal use.” That’s impressive, as most gaming laptops tend to sound like a rocket blasting off. If you’re looking for something that’s both quiet and portable, the Xenia 15 KC is an excellent choice. Read our full XPG Xenia 15 KC review 4. GE76 Raider 12UHS MSRP: $4,200 (Core i9, RTX 3080 Ti) Best Prices Today: The MSI GE76 is rocking a 17.3-inch 4K UHD 120Hz display and the latest 12th-gen Intel processor. In other words, it’s one slick machine. If it’s blazing-fast gaming performance that you’re after, this laptop will most definitely deliver. The display is pretty massive as well, which adds to the immersion factor. However, the biggest drawback is the astronomical price tag, as it costs over $4,000. Woof. But if you’re willing to cough up the cash in exchange for some serious power, you won’t be disappointed. Read our full GE76 Raider 12UHS review 5. Predator Triton 500 MSRP: $1749.99 Best Prices Today: The Predator Triton 500 is a good option for both work and play. According to our tester, the design “doesn’t scream gamer,” which is a good thing, especially if you’re shooting for a more mature aesthetic. As for performance, it does a fine job “balancing productivity and gaming duties.” You can thank the Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (Max-Q with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM) GPU for that. Battery life is decent as well (8 hours and some change) for a gaming laptop, though you’ll likely always use this machine at a desk, as it weighs close to five pounds. Read our full Predator Triton 500 review 6. HP Victus 16 (16-d0097nr) MSRP: $1,249.99 Best Prices Today: From solid performance to a decent display, the HP Victus 16 is a well-rounded option for most people. The 16-inch screen has a 1080p resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz, and the keyboard is pretty darn comfortable. In our review, the tester was “happy to use the keyboard on a long-term basis.” HP even squeezed in a number pad, which is perfect for gamers. Although this laptop has a lot to offer, it isn’t the sexiest-looking machine in the world. But if you can live with the plain design, the Victus 16 is a good choice. Read our full HP Victus 16 (16-d0097nr) review 7. Nitro 5 17-inch (2021) MSRP: $1099.99 base price | $2099.99 as reviewed Best Prices Today: The Acer Nitro 5 17 is a good buy if you’re looking for a decent value. It delivers respectable graphics performance and it can easily handle more demanding tasks like photo editing. Acer even provides the bits and bobs (i.e, screws) for swapping out the storage or RAM. That said, the bulky plastic chassis won’t have anyone mistaking this for a premium product and the display is pretty dim. If those trade-offs don’t bother you much, then the Nitro 5 is definitely worth considering. Read our full Nitro 5 17-inch (2021) review

How we tested

The PCWorld team puts each and every Windows laptop through a series of benchmarks that test GPU and CPU performance, battery life, and so on. The idea is to push the laptop to its limits and then compare it against others we’ve tested. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of each test and the reasons why we run them.

Windows laptops

PCMark 10 : PCMark 10 is how we determine how well the laptop handles lighter tasks like web browsing, word processing, spreadsheets, and so on.

: PCMark 10 is how we determine how well the laptop handles lighter tasks like web browsing, word processing, spreadsheets, and so on. HandBrake : HandBrake is more intensive than PCMark 10. It basically measures how long a laptop’s CPU takes to encode a beefy 30GB file.

: HandBrake is more intensive than PCMark 10. It basically measures how long a laptop’s CPU takes to encode a beefy 30GB file. Cinebench : Cinebench is a brief stress test of the CPU cores. It does this by rendering a 2D scene over a short period of time.

: Cinebench is a brief stress test of the CPU cores. It does this by rendering a 2D scene over a short period of time. 3DMark : 3DMark checks if 3D performance remains consistent over time by running graphic-intensive clips.

: 3DMark checks if 3D performance remains consistent over time by running graphic-intensive clips. Video rundown test: To gauge battery life, we loop a 4K video using Windows 10’s Movies & TV app until the laptop dies.

What to look for in a streaming laptop

When it comes to picking the right laptop for live streaming, it really depends on what you want to do with it. Do you plan on broadcasting lightweight indie titles like Stardew Valley (no shade, I love this game) or something more visually demanding like Metro Exodus? Are you going to use the machine for work as well as play? While it’s possible to get reliable streaming and gaming performance out of laptop that costs under a grand, you’ll need to take a hard look at the individual components. You don’t need a powerful GPU for something like Fortnite. The guts, my friends. That’s what matters.