Rock out with these JBL wireless earbuds for $50

Listen up! If you want a decent pair of true wireless earbuds at a good price, we’ve found them. Amazon is selling the JBL Live 300TWS earbuds for $48.70. The deal price covers the white model only. That’s down from the more recent price of $75.

When we reviewed these earbud, we gave them 3.5 out of 5 stars. “Those on a budget will find the JBL Live 300 TWS’s many features, equalizer, and good sound quality (with tweaking) worthy of consideration,” we said.

These earbuds promise up to 20 hours of battery life (including the charging case). The earbuds themselves have about 6 hours of playback on a single charge. There’s also a quick charge feature to get one hour’s worth of listening after about 10 minutes of juicing up.

The Live 300TWS earbuds have a virtual assistant gesture to call up Google Assistant or Siri depending on your phone. JBL’s added a transparency mode to allow ambient sounds to filter through the microphones into your portable audio bubble. They also have IPX5 certification for resistance to sweat and rain.

If you need a good pair of earbuds for under $50 from a well known audio company, these will fit the bill.

[Today’s deal: White JBL Live 300TWS for $48.70 at Amazon.]